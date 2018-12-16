Skip to Main Content
Former Rams QB Noah Picton signs with CFL's Toronto Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts announced on Sunday they have signed Regina quarterback Noah Picton.

Picton played for University of Regina from 2013 until 2018

University of Regina Rams quarterback Noah Picton celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass. (Peter Mills/CBC)

One of the most prolific players ever for the University of Regina Rams has signed with the Toronto Argonauts. 

The club announced on Sunday that Noah Picton has signed a three year deal.

The 23-year-old quarterback threw for 11,494 yards in his career and became the U Sports All-Time leader in passing yards this season.

He's also second in U Sports history in pass completions and seventh in touchdown passes. 

Among his many accolades, Picton was named a U Sports First-Team All-Canadian and a Canada West All-Star in 2016 and 2017, while winning the Hec Creighton trophy in 2016 as the U Sports Player of the Year.

He also won the Frank Gnup Award in 2016 as Canada West Player of the Year.

The Regina-born player spent training camp with the Argos in 2018 but was released before the season started.

