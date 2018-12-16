Former Rams QB Noah Picton signs with CFL's Toronto Argonauts
Picton played for University of Regina from 2013 until 2018
One of the most prolific players ever for the University of Regina Rams has signed with the Toronto Argonauts.
The club announced on Sunday that Noah Picton has signed a three year deal.
We’ve signed three players today <br><br>🇨🇦 Zack Medeiros<br>🇨🇦 Noah Picton<br>🇺🇸 Cole Watson<br><br>🗞 » <a href="https://t.co/nFqWdaJ8Il">https://t.co/nFqWdaJ8Il</a> <a href="https://t.co/gNjfvnkHEo">pic.twitter.com/gNjfvnkHEo</a>—@TorontoArgos
The 23-year-old quarterback threw for 11,494 yards in his career and became the U Sports All-Time leader in passing yards this season.
He's also second in U Sports history in pass completions and seventh in touchdown passes.
Among his many accolades, Picton was named a U Sports First-Team All-Canadian and a Canada West All-Star in 2016 and 2017, while winning the Hec Creighton trophy in 2016 as the U Sports Player of the Year.
New <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoArgos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoArgos</a> 🇨🇦 QB Noah Picton.<br><br>✅ All-time <a href="https://twitter.com/USPORTSca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USPORTSca</a> passing leader (11,494)<br>✅ Second all-time in completions (835)<br>✅ 2016 Hec Creighton winner<br><br>Three-year deal. 🔏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/gD8NG4sd37">pic.twitter.com/gD8NG4sd37</a>—@CFL
He also won the Frank Gnup Award in 2016 as Canada West Player of the Year.
The Regina-born player spent training camp with the Argos in 2018 but was released before the season started.