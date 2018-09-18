Former NHLer Ted Nolan announces $75,000 in scholarships for Indigenous women at Regina's FNUniv

A former NHL player says his late mother is the inspiration for a $75,000 donation to the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv).

Ted Nolan, who was raised on the Garden River First Nation in Ontario, announced the donation Tuesday at the Regina campus on behalf of the Ted Nolan Foundation.

The money will establish the Rose Nolan Scholarship, which will be divided into grants of $5,000 to $7,500 for Indigenous women active in school, sports and their community. Since 2004, Nolan's foundation has established scholarships at Canadian institutions in memory of his mother.

Rose Nolan was killed by a drunk driver in 1981.

"It took me a long time to get over that hurt and that feeling," Nolan told reporters after announcing the scholarship.

"Once I did, I really wanted to make a contribution to the people who make the biggest contribution to our people, and that's our women."

The donation will fund the Rose Nolan Scholarship, which is sponsored by the Ted Nolan Foundation. (Craig Edwards/CBC)

He says the donation is a way to put words into action.

"We always keep saying our youth is our future, so now it's a good time to make sure that the future is going to be well taken care of," he said.

"Hopefully this little contribution we did today will make a difference in someone's life."

He said he hopes the scholarship also encourages other people to make contributions.

FNUniv one of seven schools to receive donation

Lucy Musqua, a spokesperson for FNUniv, said the scholarship will be put to good use.

She said between 85 and 90 per cent of the students at FNUniv are Indigenous women.

"This is absolutely phenomenal," said Musqua. "It's a shock, but it's a good kind of shock."

FNUniv is one of seven schools across Canada to receive money for Rose Nolan Scholarships.

Nolan has been working with Indigenous youth through his foundation since 2002.

Nolan spent three seasons in the NHL and went on to coach in the NHL and the CHL.