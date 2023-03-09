Former Legacy Christian Academy principal going to trial

A former principal at Legacy Christian Academy, the Saskatoon private school formerly known as Christian Centre Academy, appeared in provincial court on Thursday morning.

John Olubobokun, 63, pleaded not guilty to eight counts of assault with a weapon. He is now set to go to trial June 10 to 13, 2024.

Olubobokun was present in court. He stood up when called upon by the judge, but did not speak.

Previous CBC News stories detailed allegations against former staff members at the school, and dozens of students have said they filed criminal complaints with police.

Police say multiple allegations of historical assaults were made against Olubobokun in 2021 and 2022.

He also faces four other assault with a weapon charges jointly with another former academy official, Duff Friesen, but those charges were adjourned to Nov. 16. Friesen was not present in the courtroom.

Aaron Benneweis and an unnamed 74-year-old accused person are the other two people who have been charged in relation to the school.

Caitlin Erickson is a former student at Legacy Christian Academy and was in court on Thursday when John Olubobokum pleaded not guilty to eight counts of assault with a weapon. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)

Caitlin Erickson was one of the former Christian school's students present at court on Thursday.

"It's obviously disappointing that, you know, John is going to make students, his former students, go through a trial, but it's not surprising," she said outside the courthouse.

Erickson said she and other former students aren't scared to take the stand when the time comes.

"We're all adults now, so if that's what needs to happen is we need to get on the stand and tell our stories, we'll do that."

Erickson said Legacy Christian Academy was "an abuse factory" and that the school should be shut down.

Multiple students who have alleged various abuses at the school filed a lawsuit against Olubobokun and many other staff members. Some of the claims students make about the types of punishment used their include paddling, solitary confinement and exorcisms.