Former First Nations chief in northern Saskatchewan convicted of fraud, theft
A former Saskatchewan Indigenous leader has been found guilty of pocketing nearly $290,000 of band money.
Napolean Mercredi had been charged with fraud, theft over $5,000 and breach of trust
Napolean Mercredi, who was chief of the Fond Du Lac First Nation from 2009 to 2011, had been charged with fraud, theft over $5,000 and breach of trust.
He was convicted today at the Court of Queen's Bench in Prince Albert, Sask.
Prosecutor Darren Howarth says he hopes the conviction sends a message to other officials to use public money responsibly.
Sentencing arguments are to be held in May.
Howarth says it's possible he could recommend Mercredi get jail time.