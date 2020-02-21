Former First Nations chief in northern Saskatchewan convicted of fraud, theft

A former Saskatchewan Indigenous leader has been found guilty of pocketing nearly $290,000 of band money.

Napolean Mercredi, who was chief of the Fond Du Lac First Nation from 2009 to 2011, had been charged with fraud, theft over $5,000 and breach of trust.

He was convicted today at the Court of Queen's Bench in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prosecutor Darren Howarth says he hopes the conviction sends a message to other officials to use public money responsibly.

Sentencing arguments are to be held in May.

Howarth says it's possible he could recommend Mercredi get jail time.