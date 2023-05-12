Former federal researcher in Sask. fined $86,362 for tax evasion

A CRA investigation has revealed that a former federal researcher who worked in Swift Current did not report any of the $300,971 in income he received from unauthorized contracts with a Chinese university and a subsidiary of Italy's largest food producer from 2012 to 2017.

Yantai Gan pleaded guilty on May 3 in Swift Current provincial court to one count of willingly evading or attempting to evade the payment of tax by understating the taxable income on his personal tax returns from 2012 to 2017.

The investigation also revealed that Gan did not disclose having $12,127 in rental income between September 2016 and December 2017.

Gan was fined $86,362. In addition to the fine, he must pay the full amount of tax owing, plus interest, according to the CRA.

Gan had previously faced criminal fraud and breach of trust charges, but those charges were stayed on Jan.12 after a judge ruled that his right to a trial in a reasonable time had been violated.

Allegations of working for foreign universities, companies

Gan was a research scientist at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Swift Current Research and Development Centre when he was arrested and released in November 2019.

As part of his employment contract with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, he was not permitted to provide his services as an agriculture scientist to others for payment.

However, court documents previously reviewed by CBC allege that Gan entered into an unauthorized, contractual relationship while receiving money with the Gansu Agricultural University in China.

He also allegedly did not disclose the relationship to his employer and failed to disclose he received remuneration from China for that relationship.

The court documents allege that Gan recruited for and organized an international research collaboration for Gansu Agricultural University and made one or more "travel requests or expense claims that were false in whole or in part."

Gan also allegedly entered into an unauthorized relationship with Barilla America, a subsidiary of Italy's largest food producer. The documents describe Gan as having received $24,000 from Barilla America and failing to disclose that to his employer.

What charges did Gan face?

The criminal charges that were stayed in January included breach of trust by a public officer, fraud over $5,000 and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Those charges were laid after a 21-month investigation by the RCMP's national security enforcement team. That team typically deals with espionage, sabotage, threatening acts or releasing classified information, according to an RCMP webpage.

The indictment claimed Gan made false expense claims to the University of Saskatchewan and also failed to adhere to his employer's ethics code and failed to disclose a conflict of interest.

Gan began working with the federal agriculture department in February 1999, but was no longer employed after his arrest in 2019.