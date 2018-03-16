Former Regina Costco site to house car dealership, pending city council approval

The vacant Costco site in Regina may soon be buzzing with people once again.

Neher & Associates, on behalf of Olympic Motors, has applied to the city to redevelop the former Costco Wholesale site at 665 University Park Drive into a Regina Auto Gallery car dealership.

The application requires city council to rezone the area. The site became vacant when Costco Wholesale moved to 2110 Anaquod Road.

The proposed 15,410 square metre area would have both indoor and outdoor retail for the dealership.The outdoor retail will include 277 stalls for outdoor displays and 248 parking stalls for customers and staff.

Olympic Motors is requesting rezoning for the former Costco Wholesale site at 665 University Park Drive. (City of Regina)

The Regina Planning Commission approved the application. Now it's up to city council for final approval. City council starts meeting at 1 p.m. CST today.

City administration said the rezoning proposal complies with all policies, regulations and standards.