City council salaries should be 'greatly enhanced,' says former Regina city councillor

A former Regina city councillor is proposing some changes to council positions and salaries.

In a letter to the city, Louis Browne recommends moving city councillors from part-time to full-time, as well as giving them a substantial pay raise.

"This is certainly not a critique of current or past councillors, but rather an observation that our current and past councillors have not been empowered to dedicate themselves to city hall," the letter says.

"Other than our retired councillors, there's always a tug-of-war between our council demands and those of our day jobs."

In doing so, Browne says city council could be reduced from 10 members to six or eight.

In the same letter, Browne indicates he's in favour of increasing wages for city councillors.

"At some point, Regina will have to move to greatly enhanced compensation for our councillors in particular," the note says.

"The fundamental question we have to ask ourselves is what league to we want to play in? Do we want to play in the bush leagues or do we want to play in the major leagues?"

In his letter, Browne refers to city councillors' remuneration as "weak" compared to the amount of work they put in.

Proposed salary raise, review

A proposed pay raise is scheduled to be discussed during Monday's city council meeting.

However, the proposal would not change city council's take-home pay. It would offset an upcoming change to councillors' federal taxes.

In 2017, the federal government announced it was removing a tax exemption on one-third of city councillor's salaries starting in 2019.

Without the raise, Mayor Michael Fougere's 2019 annual salary is set at $112,202.50. It would jump to $144,832.66 to make up for the additional tax, according to city documents.

Councillors' annual salary would go from $37,400.83 to $44,507.07.

The change would increase the city's operating budget by $108,000.

Also on the agenda is a review of councillors' salary. There hasn't been a review for 16 years, according to city officials.

The mayor and councillors' salaries are decided using a formula related to provincial cabinet ministers' salaries. Although salaries have not stayed the same for 16 years, the deciding formula has.

Fougere said he was in favour of the pay raise but opposed to the salary review during an executive committee meeting earlier this month.