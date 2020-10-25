Former Fond-du-Lac Chief sentenced to 3 years in jail
A former chief from northern Saskatchewan will serve three years in jail and will pay $120,000 in restitution.
Napoleon Mercredi found guilty of fraud, breach of trust after transferring band funds for personal use
A former chief from northern Saskatchewan will serve three years in jail.
Napoleon Mercredi is also required to pay $120,000 in restitution after being convicted of fraud and breach of trust in February.
When he was chief of the Fond-du-Lac Denesuline Nation from 2009 to 2011, Mercredi transferred more than $260,000 in band funds for his personal use.
Mercredi was sentenced in a Prince Albert courtroom earlier this week.