Skip to Main Content
Former Fond-du-Lac Chief sentenced to 3 years in jail
Saskatchewan

Former Fond-du-Lac Chief sentenced to 3 years in jail

A former chief from northern Saskatchewan will serve three years in jail and will pay $120,000 in restitution.

Napoleon Mercredi found guilty of fraud, breach of trust after transferring band funds for personal use

The Canadian Press ·
Napoleon Mercredi was sentenced to three years in jail and ordered to pay restitution at the Court of Queen's Bench in Prince Albert. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

A former chief from northern Saskatchewan will serve three years in jail.

Napoleon Mercredi is also required to pay $120,000 in restitution after being convicted of fraud and breach of trust in February. 

When he was chief of the Fond-du-Lac Denesuline Nation from 2009 to 2011, Mercredi transferred more than $260,000 in band funds for his personal use. 

Mercredi was sentenced in a Prince Albert courtroom earlier this week.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now