Former Fond-du-Lac Chief sentenced to 3 years in jail

A former chief from northern Saskatchewan will serve three years in jail.

Napoleon Mercredi is also required to pay $120,000 in restitution after being convicted of fraud and breach of trust in February.

When he was chief of the Fond-du-Lac Denesuline Nation from 2009 to 2011, Mercredi transferred more than $260,000 in band funds for his personal use.

Mercredi was sentenced in a Prince Albert courtroom earlier this week.