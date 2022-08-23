Former Canadian Nationalist Party leader gets 18-month sentence for assaulting 2 women in Regina

The former leader of the defunct Canadian Nationalist Party has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for assaulting two women in Regina in November 2019.

Travis Patron received concurrent 18-month sentences for two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Because he received 1.5 days of time served credit for each of the 390 days he spent in custody so far, the sentence was considered served. However, Patron remains in custody on other charges.

Patron has been in custody since March 2021, after an unrelated disturbance at the legion hall in Redvers, Sask.

During Tuesday's sentencing in Regina Court of Queen's Bench, Patron also received a 10-year firearms prohibition. As well, a sample of his DNA is to be entered into the National DNA Data Bank.

The Crown had been seeking an 18-month jail sentence.

Court was told one of his victims suffered a fractured wrist and the other sustained a concussion due to the assault. Crown prosecutor Ryan Snyder said the woman who had a concussion missed nearly three months of work.

Patron represented himself at his jury trial in June and again in the sentencing hearing in July.

During sentencing on Tuesday, Patron said he wanted it on the record that he is the leader of a nationalist party.