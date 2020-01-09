Former Balfour Collegiate teacher lauds benefits of land-based education

Land-based education, which is gaining traction across Canada, gives students a break from the regular day-to-day of school.

It also helps kids connect with Indigenous culture in their region, according to Dustin Brass, a lecturer and placement co-ordinator for Indigenous education at First Nations University of Canada in Regina.

"If we go back to our Indigenous roots and we look at where education started for us as Indigenous people, it interacted with the land," Brass told CBC Radio on Wednesday.

"The basis of the education is delivered through the land.… It's a way to interact with learning from the land, learning from the environment, the things that surround us."

He said learning through experiences rather than books and documents is something that needs to be part of education curricula across Canada. He said it doesn't replace subjects like math or science, but furthers and complements them, and has benefits for kids' physical and mental health.

Brass, a former teacher at Balfour Collegiate in Regina, said that some schools' schedules and locations aren't geared toward land-based education.

"Classes are one-hour lengths and you have five classes a day, and they move through the day, so it doesn't always lend to engaging in authentic land-based education," Brass said.

"We have to find inlets and we can't use that as an excuse as to why not to do it."

He said finding urban spaces where people can engage with the land is key for big-city land-based learning opportunities. Brass called on city planners and engineers to consider making more urban spaces where people can interact with the Earth.

Brass said land-based education is beneficial for kids who may be experiencing mental health related problems. When he used to participate in culture camps he would often take kids other teachers perceived as troubled.

He said he found those "troubled" students would make huge personal strides in their lives and education when introduced to land-based learning.

Brass said said Indigenous communities seem to be taking the lead on implementing land-based learning, rather than any particular province.

"Many times it's tough to realize what we're doing in band-run schools because we look at it as life; we look at it as the way we live our world, and sometimes we have to take a step back and realize all the benefits we are bringing forth with that," Brass said.