Forgery, flipping and fraud: 100 charges laid against 4 Reginans in car fraud operation

Regina police say they have followed the trail of a sketchy vehicle sale to uncover a much bigger car theft and sale operation.

Back in October, officers with the stolen auto unit discovered a vehicle that had been purchased fraudulently at a car dealership in Saskatoon a month earlier.

After a woman was charged in that case, police got search warrants that netted evidence that it wasn't a one-off situation.

There were signs of tampering with vehicle identification numbers (VINs) and documents showing identity theft, identity fraud and fraudulent transactions involving other vehicles.

Key evidence in the case included five vehicles and trailers that police recovered, one of which was found in Montana.

Police now say they have charged two women, ages 34 and 48, and two men, ages 34 and 48, all from Regina, with fraud and theft.

In total, they face more than 100 counts which include forgery, identity theft and theft of a motor vehicle.