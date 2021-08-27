Forest advocates want area near Sask. town permanently protected from logging

A group of forest advocates is calling on the Saskatchewan government to put an end to logging on the edge of Big River, Sask., about 185 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

"It's great to live here and to live in the forest. That's why we live here," said Tyson Johnson, who lives just outside of town. "Living with the impending sort of doom that huge swaths of it might be gone…. That's not the greatest feeling in the world by any means, but it is motivational."

Johnson is a spokesperson for the Big River Area Forest Advocates, a non-profit trying to protect areas of land in the Prince Albert Forest Management Agreement (FMA) from clear cutting.

The province approved ​Sakâw Askiy Management Inc.'s 20-year cut plan in 2018.The corporation oversees several shareholders who log sections of the land within the agreement.

Some of the areas fall near the tourism hub of Nesslin Lake area and sections of land near Big River.

Johnson said his group understands the logging industry has a place in Saskatchewan, but that some sections of land scheduled for cutting are simply too close to home.

"I live just on the other side of the lake from town. In between my house and town is where they want to cut," he said.

Johnson said the main street in Big River ends with a dock in the lake.

"You'll be able to stand on the dock and watch the trees fall down."

He said there's a section of Crown land surrounded by community members' private land that was supposed to be cut this year, but it's been temporarily delayed.

Diane Roddy, general manager for Sakâw Askiy Management Inc., said areas closest to Big River will not be harvested in 2021 because of community concerns.

Roddy said the company has had discussions with affected people, including the "Nesslin Lake group, the First Nations community at ZigZag," politicians and residents in Big River.

Johnson said the delay doesn't go far enough. His group wants the government to remove the area from the FMA so it can't be logged in a few years time if advocacy peters out.

Pictured is part of a cutblock in the Prince Albert Forest Management Agreement, which includes the Big River and Nesslin Lake forested areas. (Submitted by Tyson Johnson)

The group has tried to communicate with MLAS, but Johnson said government advised them to work with industry.

"We can meet with industry and kind of go in circles as much as we want. But in the end, there's nothing they can do," he said. "It is the government that has to say, here's the other area where you can go cut, we'll trade you. This area's under review and then hopefully that review would turn into this area that has been removed."

He said the Ministry of Environment should listen to what affected people want.

"I think we should be setting a precedent to show that we can do something different."

Environment ministry won't intervene

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment is not considering a moratorium on logging in any area of the Prince Albert Forest Management Agreement (FMA) area, or withdrawing sections of land near Big River, according to a spokesperson.

They suggested logging so close to the community would be positive, saying "active forest management not only provides timber but is a tool to protect communities from the impacts of natural disturbances such as wildfire and wind. The forest near Big River has reached maturity, becoming more vulnerable to these impacts."

They said the people responsible for the FMA are required to engage with all affected by the logging.

Johnson said advocates would like to work more collaboratively with industry to ensure there is a more deliberate, less destructive cut process in some other areas in the FMA. Roddy said "discussions about the concerns raised are ongoing with local stakeholders, and changes continue to made based on those conversations."

Johnson said he doesn't believe meaningful consultation has happened thus far.

"If I tell you I'm coming over to your house for supper. That's not consultation," he said. "You could say, 'actually, I'm busy tonight.' And I say, 'well, technically, I'm allowed to come for supper, so you've been consulted. See you at 6:30."

He's hopeful the government will see cultural and recreational value in protecting the areas of concern. It's not just the locals who care, he said, pointing to an increase in tourists and cottagers.

"Those people didn't come here because it looks like Swift Current or Rosetown or even Saskatoon," he said. "They want their new investment, their new property and their new memories and their children's memories to happen within a forested community."