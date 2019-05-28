Sask. trade ministry says plans to open foreign offices delayed until 2021

Saskatchewan still plans to open three trade offices abroad, but it will happen a bit later than planned due to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans are in place to open offices in Singapore, New Delhi and Tokyo by the first fiscal quarter of 2021.

Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said having sustained trading relationships will be even more important as the province looks to recover in the aftermath of COVID-19.

He said the government hoped to see the offices operational around this time, but significant delays have come up due to the pandemic.

"We are continuing to target an opening as quickly as we can," Harrison said.

The government is moving ahead in finding a location in each city and hiring people to work in the offices.

Harrison noted there is not an absolute timeline for the openings as there are still many intangibles globally regarding the pandemic.

The trade offices would give Saskatchewan a "sustained presence on the ground" in the three countries, Harrison said, promoting Saskatchewan's trade and economic interests in Japan, India and Singapore.

He said having long-term sustained business relationships, particularly in Asian countries where the business culture is vastly different, is beneficial to other provinces with offices abroad.

"Other jurisdictions have done this for a lengthy period of time. It's worked, it does work," Harrison said.

He said all three offices are to operate on a combined budget of less than $5 million and that each office will employ one government of Saskatchewan representative along with administrative support staff.

Harper involvement

The province enlisted the services of Stephen Harper's law office to build relationships abroad.

Harrison said that relationship will continue on a year-to-year basis to the tune of $240,000.

"There has been great value that Prime Minister Harper's engagement and Harper and Associates involvement has made for this province," Harrison said.

NDP Opposition Leader Ryan Meili was critical of the government's partnership with the former prime minister and suggested spending that money elsewhere in Saskatchewan instead of "padding the pockets of political friends."

Meili said it was important for the province to have representation in the markets it was targeting for the trade offices. He said the safety of anyone who is sent abroad should be seriously considered beforehand.

"This is a one-off, small piece," Meili said. "We hope that it is helpful but are not convinced that this is any indication this government has a plan to really grow our economy."