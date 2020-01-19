Meeting San Francisco 49ers 'dream come true' for young Regina football fan

The look on Boston Schaan's face is one of pure excitement.

Decked out from head-to-toe in San Francisco 49ers gear, the 13-year-old is surrounded by many of the massive NFL football players during the club's practice on Sunday.

"You guys ready for the game tomorrow?" the youngster roars into the crowd, which erupts into cheers.

"Niners on three," he yells as he puts his fist into the centre of the huddle. "One! Two! Three! Niners!"

Video of the meeting was shared to the more than two million people who follow the NFL club's official Twitter account and by Sunday morning, it had been viewed by more than 50,000 people.

"Break it down, Boston!" the NFL club said in the Tweet.

Schaan, who is from Regina, is in San Francisco with his family to meet the 49ers as part of a wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The youngster has cystic fibrosis.

They attended the NFL club's practice on Saturday and will take in the action as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in the National Football Conference Championship, which will determine one of the two teams playing in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

He says the trip will be one to remember.

"I didn't really expect the whole tour of the stadium," said Boston in an interview with CBC from San Francisco on Sunday. "It was a really cool experience throughout the whole time that we were there."

Some members of the Schaan family, Darren, left, Bernadette, Zach and Boston, can be seen decked out in gear representing the San Francisco 49ers. Boston, 13, got a chance to meet players with the NFL club as part of a wish granted through the Make-A-Wish foundation. (Supplied/Bernadette Schaan)

He was also able to walk away with a piece of NFL history, as 49ers tight-end George Kittle gave the youngster a pair of signed gloves he wore in a previous game. Despite the fact Boston is only 13, he said he's been a fan of the 49ers for years and admires their play style.

"I've always liked to watch them and how they play, so it's pretty cool to meet them face-to-face for the first time," he said.

The youngster also said it's important that he got to experience the trip as a family, noting they've always looked out for and supported him.

Darren Schaan, Boston's father, said the team was "amazing."

"They were just so happy to have him there," he said.

"We were kind of blown away by the fact that this is a big playoff game coming up and here they're taking time out of their day and preparation to make something so special for him."

Patti Schaan, Boston's grandma, said she'll be tuning into Sunday's game for sure. She said the experience has been a "dream come true" for her young grandson.

"I think we're all thrilled," she said, as numerous family members have been reaching out to share their best wishes. "Even feeling to the point of tears that we're so happy for him."

Patti said she's watched the video posted to the 49ers Twitter account and said it was an important moment for her to watch.

"It was very exciting and touching that he's getting to do this," she said.

Plus, the trip has been a big boost for the young football fan.

"It just gives him a fantastic outlook on life and willingness to keep on trucking with this disease," she said.