Organic sesame seeds distributed in Sask. have been recalled, due to salmonella risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall notice about organic sesame seeds which have been sold in Saskatchewan and Ontario.

The product may contain salmonella, according to test results.

In Saskatchewan, the seeds were packaged by the Saskatoon company Greenline Distributors, and may have labels with the brand names Greenboy Foods, or Dad's Organic Market, the CFIA said.

In Ontario, the recalling firm is Kelly's Nutrition Centre and the brand name of the product is Kelly's.

According to the CFIA, the industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

People should not consume the seeds, the CFIA said. Customers who think they became sick from eating the food should call a physician.

"Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased," said the federal agency on its website.

"Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick."

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems have a higher risk of contracting serious or even deadly infections, according to the CFIA.

In Saskatchewan, the seed packages may have labels with the brand names Greenboy Foods, or Dad's Organic Market, the CFIA said. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

So far there have been no reported cases of illness associated with the organic sesame seeds, the agency said.

The CFIA is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which it said might result in the recall of other products.