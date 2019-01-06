Sask. organizations say giving after the holidays still important

For the Saskatoon Food Bank and learning Centre and the Facebook page I Will Help Regina, Christmas is a time when they see a lot of generosity.

But afterwards, both organizations said they see less donations.

Naomi Hunter is an admin with the I Will Help Regina Facebook page and said it's heartwarming to see the outpouring of support during the holiday season. She described one family who got so excited to put together a Christmas food hamper for another family that they ended up buying them Christmas gifts.

Once January hits though, she said she has trouble finding help.

"It's really hard at this time of year sometimes to find those volunteers, to find the donations," she said.

Things generally pick up again in the spring, when people are doing spring cleaning.

"But often in this terribly cold part of winter when people are suffering, it's hard for people in need to find transportation and make it to the food bank [and] go and access those services that are available," she said.

Now is the time, if you can, to sort through that extra stuff at home and give back, Hunter said.

Laurie O'Connor, executive director of the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre, echoed that sentiment.

She said the holiday season at the food bank was great this year. After Christmas, their warehouse has been mostly replenished.

"We definitely do get a little lean through the months of March and April," she said.

When O'Connor started 11 years ago at the food bank, she said they would see around 10,000 people a month. Now, she estimates the food bank sees "upwards of 20,000 people a month."

"I think folks have been sort of been weighed down by the cost of living in general and then having to live on a fixed income," O'Connor said.

Volunteer numbers generally drop around this time of year as well, according to O'Connor. She said that can be a great way to give back.

"It feels good [and] it helps the organization," she said.

With files from Peter Mills and Saskatchewan Weekend