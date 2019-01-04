Ranger describes how Fond-du-Lac trapper's survival skills led to rescue

An elderly trapper spent hours outside in northern Saskatchewan after his snowmobile broke down, but his survival skills kept him going through a night with temperatures dropping to -18 degrees with the windchill.

"He had a little camp, he stayed in one place and kept himself warm until we could get there," said Fond du Lac's Ivan Adam, who was part of the rescue team.

On Thursday morning, at about 9:20 a.m. CT, Fond du Lac police learned the trapper had not returned as expected from checking his trap line.

He knew someone was going to pick him up. - Ivan Adam, Canadian Ranger

Adam, along with two other Canadian Rangers and an RCMP officer, set off on a snowmobile to the area of the missing man's trap line, located about 90 minutes north of Fond du Lac, near St. Claire Lake.

RCMP Search and Rescue and Civil Air Search and Rescue began planning an air search.

However, Adam says, he and the ground rescue team were able to follow the hunter's tracks.

He said the man, aged about 69, had chosen to hunker down with a fire after his snowmobile broke down. He gathered wood and materials to keep himself warm through the night.

Adam adds that it was a stroke of good luck the weather was warm compared with the -40 C weather of just a few nights before.

"He's an old guy, [but] he's got good health," he said. "He knew someone was going to pick him up."

Fond du Lac RCMP thanked the Canadian Rangers for their help, and reminded people travelling in northern Saskatchewan and the back country to let someone know where they are going, and when they will come back.

"In this case, that is what led to a safe and successful outcome to a potentially life-threatening situation," police said.