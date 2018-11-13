Fond-du-Lac shipping delays resolved after barge stuck in frozen lake: Chief

Residents in Fond-du-Lac can rest easy, according to the local chief, as goods supposed to be delivered by barge last week are set to arrive within the next two days.

Fond-du-Lac Denesuline First Nation chief Louie Mercredi said the community barge got stuck in Lake Athabasca last Thursday.

"Due to isolation, we had no choice but to barge our stuff into our community, but the weather changed on us and as the barge was taking off it got stuck in the ice," Mercredi said.

Mercredi estimated the barge was carrying 150,000 pounds of food, clothing, dry goods, building supplies and other items the community needs on a daily basis.

Those goods were removed from the barge and returned to Stony Rapids, according to Mercredi, who said the barge has now also been recovered from the ice.

Fond-du-Lac Denesuline First Nation Chief Louie Mercredi says band members who expected deliveries last week should contact their local band office and inform staff there about what they expected to arrive. (CBC)

Mercredi said he's been in contact with staff from Transwest Air and said the company was willing to start flying the goods across Lake Athabasca by Wednesday or Thursday of this week.

A Transwest Air spokesperson confirmed they would be helping the people of Fond-du-Lac and they would be looking to subcontract a larger plane in order to do so, as the company's Twin Otter aircraft are unable to carry the burden alone.

Mercredi said band members who may have expected goods last week should contact the band office to let them know what didn't come.

Chief continues calls for all-weather road

Mercredi said this incident, along with last year's tragic plane crash, prove the community needs an all-weather road to connect it to the rest of the province.

"We're going to have to wait for nature to do its job and we'll have an ice road in no time, that's going to be a benefit for us, when we live in an isolated community," Mercredi said. "This gives me a good opportunity to start negotiating for an all-season road now."

Mercredi said the ice road that connects Fond-du-Lac and the rest of the province is usually operational by January, but the community relies on planes or the barge for transportation for most of the year.