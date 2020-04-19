1 dead after altercation in Fond du Lac, Sask.

One person is dead and another was injured after an altercation in Fond du Lac, Sask.

Fond du Lac RCMP were called to a residence at 6:00 a.m. CST Saturday morning for reports of an altercation. There, they found two injured people — an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman — and they were both taken to the Fond du Lac Denesuline Health Centre.

The man, Skylar Smith, was pronounced dead at the health centre. Smith also used the name Skyler Fern. The woman was treated and released.

RCMP found the suspect, 19-year-old Jacob John Pacquette at a nearby residence and he was taken into custody without incident.

He's facing a second-degree murder charge and an aggravated assault charge.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be performed Monday in Saskatoon.