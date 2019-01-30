Follow along as the Sask. RCMP dives for plane wreck from 1959

The Saskatchewan RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team (URT) is searching for a small plane that went missing in Peter Pond Lake in 1959.

Peter Pond Lake is about 450 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. The RCMP dive was initially attempted in August 2018, but challenges came up including low visibility, strong winds and high waves.

The conditions kept the team from making the dive and the RCMP decided it would be safer to wait until winter when the ice could be used as a platform and visibility would be better.

The URT travelled to Peter Pond Lake on Sunday to set up for another recovery dive.

On Monday, the team loaded their diving equipment onto a trailer which a local pulled to the site on a snowmobile.

The RCMP drilled holes to use a sonar device to map the exact location of the plane in Peter Pond Lake. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

The trip from shore to the location took about 30 minutes.

The team drilled five holes in the ice to insert sonar and map the exact location of the airplane, which they were almost directly above.

According to tweets, the team drilled a larger, triangular hole in the centre for divers to go in and out—leaving enough room for the tank they carry on their back.

A mystery spanning half a century

Ray Gran was the pilot of the Cessna 180 that crashed into the lake on Aug. 20, 1959 on the way to La Loche, Sask. The only other occupant was Harold Thompson, a conservation officer.

The search for the plane was called off about seven months later.

The plane was only recently discovered by Gran's daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Donald Kapusta, with the help of sonar expert Garry Kozak.

Through a sonar scan, they found the plane upside down and passed the location on to the Saskatchewan RCMP in August.

The RCMP told CBC at the time that the initial goal would be to collect photos and videos of the wreckage to assist with the Transport Canada investigation.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said divers would also try to recover the remains of both occupants.

The RCMP's social media team is tweeting updates during the mission. Follow along below.