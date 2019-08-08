City eases construction concerns around Regina Folk Festival

The City of Regina says it's working to ensure easy access to the Regina Folk Festival despite road construction on Victoria Avenue.

Chris Warren, the acting director of roadways and transportation with the city said they've been working with Folk Festival organizers to ensure construction doesn't get in the way of crowds looking to take in Close Talker or a Tribe Called Red at Victoria Park.

"We really wanted to work closely with the organizers of that event to ensure that any of the concerns regarding parking or access to the area were mitigated as best we can," said Warren.

The City of Regina has been working with the Regina Folk Festival to mitigate any concerns around construction on Victoria Avenue. (Chris Graham/Regina Folk Festival)

The construction on Victoria Avenue is in its first year of a two year project and Warren said there has been a lot of involvement from Folk Festival organizers.

To help ensure crowds can move smoothly to the festival, the intersection of Lorne Street and Victoria Avenue will be open to pedestrian traffic.

He also explained the City Hall parkade will be opened to festival goers, as there is limited parking opportunities around Victoria Park.

"We're really working closely with those organizers to ensure that that event goes off very successfully," Warren said.

Construction season across Regina is going well, he noted. Roads, water, wastewater and drainage projects are 47 per cent complete.

"We're progressing nicely," he said.

Regina Folk Festival runs from Aug. 9 until Aug. 11.

