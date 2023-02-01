Rain after fog? Weather legend holds no water, say experts

Parts of Western Canada have recently been cloaked in a layer a fog, sometimes for days on end, reducing visibility and creating picturesque rime ice on trees.

In some parts of Canada, there's an old saying that when fog forms, rain is a certainty down the road.

The dictated length of time between the fog and the rain varies. Some people say it comes 30 days later, others as long as 120 days.

But if you're relying on fog to be a moisture prediction tool, you're likely out of luck.

People take in the fog obscuring Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa on Dec. 31, 2022. The fog doesn't necessarily mean there's rain down the road. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said there's no science to back this foggy claim up. She said she's not sure where the saying comes from, but has an idea of why it might still be used.

"My own personal theory is that it worked a couple of times for a few people," said Lang.

"So then that legend got passed on a little bit. And then the more it's passed on, the more it's engrained."

Lang said the legend could have come over with settlers from Europe, where other bits of Canadian weather folklore have originated.

Data clears clouds of speculation

Phillip Harder, a research associate at the Centre for Hydrology at the University of Saskatchewan, took note of the unusually long periods of fog on his farm near Saskatoon last month and wanted to put the fog-to-rain theory to the test.

Harder combed through decades of observational data from airport weather stations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba to see if there was a temporal relationship between fog and rain.

Phillip Harder, a research associate at the Centre for Hydrology at the University of Saskatchewan, crunched the numbers to confirm there's no specific time connection between fog and rain. (Phillip Harder/Twitter)

He ended up with nearly a million hours of data, and — with a bit of computer coding knowledge — combed it to see if rain occurred exactly 90 days after a day with fog.

"In Saskatoon, for example, I believe the probability that we would have rain 90 days after fog was 0.175," said Harder. "So there's a 17.5 per cent chance you'd have rain."

The general probability of rain, regardless of fog, came out around 16.5 per cent.

WATCH | Rain after fog? Weather legend holds no water, say experts: Rain after fog? Weather legend holds no water, say experts Duration 2:24 In some parts of Canada, there's an old saying that when fog forms, rain is a certainty down the road. A University of Saskatchewan researcher crunched the numbers.

The results were about the same in each city he surveyed, including Portage la Prairie, Man., Moose Jaw, Sask. and Edmonton, among other locations.

"If this [legend] were to be true, you should have a probability of [100 per cent] ... and that's really not the case," he said.

Logic defies the legend

Lang said there are some obvious ways to tell that this folklore isn't based on fact, especially on the Prairies.

"We had that fog at the beginning of January and it lasted a couple of weeks," said Lang, who works in Saskatoon.

"And if you say 90 days from there, that puts us at early April, and it often doesn't rain in early April."

According to Lang, on any given day of the year, there's a 30 per cent chance of getting some sort of precipitation — rain, snow or others.

"So you have a 30 per cent chance of getting that folklore right."