Highway visibility continues to be an issue in Saskatchewan Friday morning, with fog blanketing much of the south and central areas.

Environment Canada has issued fog advisories covering a wide band that includes Kindersley, the Battlefords, Saskatoon and Regina stretching to the southeast into Manitoba.

Environment Canada has issued a number of fog advisories in south and central Saskatchewan because visibility is poor. (Environment Canada)

Fog advisories are issued by Environment Canada when near zero visibility is expected or happening.

Stretches of highway, including much of the Trans-Canada, have poor, near zero visibility.

Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline shows reduced visibility and winter driving conditions with icy, slippery sections in the same areas that have the fog advisories.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve Friday afternoon, but fog is expect to return overnight in similar areas.