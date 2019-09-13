Fog advisory issued for Regina, central Sask.
A fog advisory has been issued in large portions of the province, mostly in the central and southern parts.
Limited to near zero visibility when advisories issued
Environment Canada issued fog advisories on Friday morning, with the affected areas including central and southern areas of the province.
It could mean limited to near zero visibility in some areas, the weather agency says.
The advisory covers such cities as Regina and Moose Jaw, as well as the Nipawin and Foam Lake areas down through Fort Qu'Appelle and Moose Jaw.