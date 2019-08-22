FNUniv to discuss new northern campus at special Prince Albert city council meeting

The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) hopes to come to an agreement on a land transfer in Prince Albert so it can build a new permanent northern campus.

The university will discuss the matter in a special meeting with Prince Albert city council on Monday.

Its goal is to purchase five acres of the land immediately southwest and adjacent to 10th Avenue West and 28th Street West for a nominal cost of $1.

In 2021, Prince Albert city council approved a similar request to sell five acres of land immediately east of Saskatchewan Polytechnic so that FNUniv could apply for funding from the Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) federal fund.

However, FNUniv was ultimately unsuccessful with that application. Now the university is focusing on the new proposed location.

There is currently a FNUniv campus downtown in Prince Albert in a leased space at 1301 Central Avenue. The university said it's one of its fastest growing campuses.

The northern campus provides programming in Indigenous health, Indigenous social work, Indigenous education, Indigenous languages, Indigenous studies and Indigenous business.

If city council approves the request, FNUniv will once again submit an application to the GICB fund.

In addition to the usual needs of a university like classrooms and studios, the new campus would include childcare, spaces for elders and knowledge keepers spaces, as well as a ceremonial space.

FNUniv said the proposal for the new two-story building includes a plan to transition to onsite renewable energy in the future.

The university said this project will benefit both Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, communities and businesses in northern Saskatchewan.

Since the campus project is contingent on federal funding, a proposed schedule has not yet been submitted to city council.

The special meeting is scheduled to begin at city hall in Prince Albert at 3:45 p.m. CST Monday.