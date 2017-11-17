First Nations University of Canada launches journalism program

The First Nations University of Canada, based in Regina, has started a new one-year journalism and communications program.

Indigenous Journalism and Communication — or INJC — will focus on preparing students for entry-level jobs in media and communications.

Assistant professor Shannon Avison says the program was created especially for those who want to learn remotely.

"Give people that professionalization, the accreditation and the confidence that comes with that. Often if you are self-taught, you think, 'I'm missing something, I'm not a professional, I'm just an amateur.' And so that's a big part of the program," she said.

She says the program offers students exciting opportunities.

"This gives students who have lots of responsibilities and roles in the community and aren't going to come away from their community to come to Regina, this gives them a taste of the university," she said.

Students can take the INJC program, then move onto the pre-journalism Indigenous Communication Arts (INCA) diploma before pursuing a journalism degree at the University of Regina.