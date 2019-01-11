Sask. vaccine supply remains solid, spike in flu predicted next month

Southern Saskatchewan is seeing an outbreak of H1N1, with this season's strain proving deadly.

Six people have died from the flu in Saskatchewan so far, with three of those victims being children less than six years old.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health says the province still has vaccination supplies and it's not too late for people to get a flu shot. The flu season is expected to last another four to six weeks, with a potential spike in flu predicted next month.

"There's quite a bit of supply still out in the community," agreed Kristjana Gudmunson, acting director of professional practice for the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan.

She said some pharmacies or public health offices may not have inventory at any given point.

"The easiest way to find out where there is current stock out there is to call the different locations and see if you can book an appointment and get yourself in."

At this point in the season, it's important to keep an eye on vaccine supplies so that each community can continue to offer the shot, she said.

The message to get vaccinated seems to be sinking in, according to Gudmundson, with this year seeing more people than ever taking advantage of free vaccines offered at pharmacies.

She said the severity of flu on any given year is comprised of several factors, including vaccination rates, people employing proper hand-washing, staying home when sick and the type of flu strains themselves.