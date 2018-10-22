Flu shot program kicks off in Sask.

The provincial publicly funded influenza immunization program kicks off today in the Queen City and across the province.

Anyone six months of age and older with a valid Saskatchewan health card is eligible to get a flu shot. Doctor and nurse practitioner offices are offering the vaccines. Flu shots are free to residents of Saskatchewan.

Some trained pharmacists are also administering vaccinations this year. Flu shots can be administered at a pharmacy to anyone aged five and over who has a valid Saskatchewan health card.

People are advised to be prepared to wait roughly 15 minutes after receiving their vaccination.

Pregnant women, young children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions and their caregivers are encouraged to get their flu shot.

A free walk in clinic at the University of Regina on Oct. 22 is one of 24 locations where people can get their flu shot in Regina this year.

Clinics take place between Oct. 22 and Dec. 18 across Regina. A full list of locations can be found on the Saskatchewan Health Authority's website.