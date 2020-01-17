Flu season expected to last another 4 to 6 weeks: Sask. Health Authority

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says flu season is at its peak in Saskatchewan, and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says there are still four to six weeks left before it starts declining.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says five people in the province have died from the flu in hospital. Two of those deaths were adults, according to Shahab.

The province has recorded 30 outbreaks of the flu in long term care facilities since September of last year.

Shahab said people showing flu-like symptoms should avoid visiting loved ones in hospital or long-term care facilities.

"During flu season, we can have very mild symptoms and still not know it," he said.

"When you're visiting, wash your hands, sanitize your hands before entering and don't touch your eyes and nose and mouth, and then touch other surfaces."

Dr. Saquib Shahab said H3N2, the predominant flu strain going around this year, can impact both seniors and young people. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Shahab said this year, H3N2 is the predominant strain of flu that's been going around and that this flu season is unique because both Influenza A and Influenza B have been reported in North America.

The latter affects children more, Shahab said, and parents should remember to keep children at home if they are showing flu-like symptoms.

He said at the moment, in terms of outbreaks and deaths, things are fairly typical to what the province has seen in a regular flu season.

Shahab said those seeking vaccination for the flu can still get it if needed.

"We have seen, over the last three years, an increase in vaccination rates in all age groups but especially in seniors," Shahab said.

"Two thirds of seniors get vaccinated; in children six months to two years, about 60 per cent of children are getting vaccinated… in children two years to age five, around 40 per cent of children are getting vaccinated."