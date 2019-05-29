Florida man charged after 12 guns seized at Sask. border crossing

A 41-year-old Florida man trying to cross the North Portal border crossing with 12 undeclared guns was arrested and now faces charges.

On May 26, Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) officers at the crossing, located about 220 kilometres southeast of Regina, found the guns and other undeclared cargo during a secondary investigation of the man's cargo van, according to a news release.

Officers seized a prohibited .22-calibre revolver, a prohibited 9-mm pistol, a restricted 9-mm pistol, a prohibited .38-calibre revolver, a prohibited taser, a prohibited stun gun, a restricted semi-automatic carbine rifle, seven non-restricted long guns and six over capacity magazines.

The man is charged with three counts pursuant to the Customs Act. He is set to appear in court in Regina on May 30.