Broken pipe at new Regina cinema floods hallway, leads to cancelled screenings

Theatregoers at Regina's Landmark Cinemas got a different show than they expected Monday.

A broken water pipe flooded part of the newly-opened theatre, causing show delays and a soggy floor.

Video of the incident shot by a Facebook user shows water gushing from a ceiling in the hallway outside the theatre's main floor washrooms.

The video shows water pooling on the carpet while patrons look on.

Landmark Cinemas confirmed the incident in a news release issued Tuesday.

"This was an unfortunate incident and we apologize to guests whose experience was disrupted on Monday," the release said.

The company didn't know what caused the pipe to break.

Ashley Kruger, a spokesperson for Landmark Cinemas, said in an interview Tuesday that the break happened around 7:00 p.m. CST. She said there was very minimal damage.

"We just had some dehumidifiers and some fans in and we had a cleanup crew in," Kruger said.

She said shows happening around that time were cancelled, but late-evening shows were still able to go ahead. Guests who had to miss the shows because of the issue were reimbursed.

Landmark Cinemas resumed regular business hours Tuesday.

The theatre, located in the Aurora Retail Centre in the city's east end, opened to the public on Oct. 4.