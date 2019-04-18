Air Canada flight diverted to Regina after declared emergency
A flight from Vancouver has been diverted to Regina after a declared emergency.
Airport says all other Regina flights operating as normal
A flight from Vancouver has been diverted to Regina after a declared emergency.
Regina's airport says the plane has since landed and passengers have disembarked. Emergency responders are on scene.
Numerous fire vehicles met an incoming <a href="https://twitter.com/AirCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AirCanada</a> flight in Regina and firefighter seem to inspect the plane carefully. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://t.co/ycLxvRFGBd">pic.twitter.com/ycLxvRFGBd</a>—@theJCHill
The airport authority says all other flights at Regina are operating as normal.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.