Air Canada flight diverted to Regina after declared emergency

A flight from Vancouver has been diverted to Regina after a declared emergency.

Regina's airport says the plane has since landed and passengers have disembarked. Emergency responders are on scene.

Numerous fire vehicles met an incoming <a href="https://twitter.com/AirCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AirCanada</a> flight in Regina and firefighter seem to inspect the plane carefully. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://t.co/ycLxvRFGBd">pic.twitter.com/ycLxvRFGBd</a> —@theJCHill

The airport authority says all other flights at Regina are operating as normal.

More to come