5 boys, ages 12 to 16, accused of sexually assaulting girl in Regina

Five boys between the ages of 12 and 16 made their second appearance in court Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Regina.

All five have been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm. Two have also been charged with making and distributing child pornography.

All charges are related to the same incident involving one complainant — the teenage girl, whose exact age has not been released.

The boys, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were in Regina youth court on Thursday.

Four of the accused were released from custody after their appearance, and are set to be back in court on April 1.

They have been ordered not to have contact with the teenage girl or with each other, and have also been ordered not to have cellphones.

The fifth boy has been remanded into custody and will make his next court appearance on March 5.

Police called to hospital

Police began investigating after officers were called to a Regina hospital on Feb. 22, following a report that a female youth had been sexually assaulted.

Officers located and charged the five boys between Feb. 22 and 24, based on information from the victim and their investigation.

"Due to the ages of those involved and the extremely sensitive nature of the offences, no further details will be released," a police spokesperson said in an emailed statement.