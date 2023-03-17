Fitness to finances: Saskatoon and Regina residents share their New Year's resolutions

New Year's fireworks rang off throughout Canada to usher in 2024. To some people, the bangs, pops and fizzles were the starting pistols for their goals over the next 366 days of the leap year.

"I want to do yoga more; I want to spend more time getting myself relaxed, fit, yeah," Regan Palsgrove told CBC from downtown Saskatoon.

Others like Victoria Sloan said they wanted to focus on spending "a lot less money … get better savings."

In Regina, Ope Michael's year ended tragically with the death of his mother on Dec. 31.

"That was 2023; 2024 is going to be a great year full of hopes and full of dreams and going to be achieving a lot," Michael said.

Michael said he intends to focus on coaching and, as an immigrant from Nigeria, said he wants to introduce new types of fashion to Saskatchewan, including some of his own handcrafted accessories.

WATCH | Sask. people share some New Year's resolutions: Sask. people share some New Year's resolutions Duration 1:11 We asked some Saskatchewan people what they are resolving to do in 2024.

However, some people have given up on making resolutions. Elin Sletmoen says the weight-loss resolution — a not uncommon answer among people New Year's resolutions — never works out.

Others just find New Year's resolutions fall flat by Dec. 31.

"I tried it in my younger days and it didn't work," said Shirley Filpula, who also said she's failed at being frugal in the past. Due to� the rise of living costs and inflation, Filpula said she's having to work toward saving money anyway.