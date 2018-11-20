Sask. First Nation serves eviction notices to non-band members

Celina Quewezance says her grandparents always wanted her to have their house on Fishing Lake First Nation one day.

Quewezance says she went to the Housing Committee on the First Nation after her grandmother died three years ago and asked if she could move in. According to her, they said they would entertain objections from the community for six months and she moved in after no one came forward.

Quewezance lives in that house with her partner and two children and said her grandkids visit often as well. Her mother lives next door with one of Quewezance's daughters.

This summer, she decided to transfer her band membership. Quewezance is a member of the Yellow Quill First Nation, but thought transferring her membership to Fishing Lake would make it so that there would be "no trouble."

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, the chief and council denied her application for membership.

On Friday, Nov. 9, she was served an eviction notice.

Quewezance received this letter November 9. It gave the family 60 days to vacate. (Submitted by Celina Quewezance)

"It's the exact foundation of our belonging. And to not be given a place to belong? That's ridiculous," she said.

Many of Quewezance's family members are band members in Fishing Lake. She has roots there. Her mom is sick with cancer and doesn't want her to leave.

Quewezance said that the eviction notices makes her feel like she can't take up space on land she has known and has had a deep connection to for years. She said she feels as though this decision by the Housing Committee is taking a step back from traditional values.

"We acknowledge those different areas that families passed down throughout the generations and generations," she said.

"If we follow traditional values then that's what we would follow, are those inherent rights to our traditional lands."

Band has right to evict

According to Section 10 of the Indian Act, bands are allowed to control their own membership by establishing a set of rules by which they will either accept or deny members.

The Chief of Fishing Lake, Derek Sunshine, said there are 150 members not living on reserve who are on a waiting list for homes in Fishing Lake.

"It's not a personal decision," Sunshine said. "It's trying to do what's right for our band members and our community."

The First Nation does not have a housing policy. Sunshine said there is currently one in draft. He said that it will state that only members can live on reserve.

Sunshine said that to his knowledge, all non-members were served with eviction notices.

Quewezance said she is going to take all available avenues to fight this. She is going to file a human rights complaint and see where that goes.

'We have a legacy here'

Leroy Buffalo is a member of Day Star First Nation, but he said he has come back on and off to Fishing Lake his whole life.

"My bloodlines are here and they've always been here," Buffalo said.

"Our family is one of the first few original members of Fishing Lake First Nation."

Leroy Buffalo said he is descended from one of the original families on Fishing Lake First Nation. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC News)

Buffalo moved back to Fishing Lake permanently nine years ago and said he never had a problem. He received his eviction notice on the same day as Quewezance. He is currently filing paperwork to become a member of Fishing Lake.

He has already partially moved out of his house and into his late mother's house, where his brother is also facing eviction. His mother just recently passed away.

"If they evict me, when am I going to be able to come back?"

Buffalo said he has numerous family members buried there and considers the First Nation his home.

"That's a shock that I don't think anybody should have, especially when they're in a grieving process."