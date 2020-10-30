First Saskatoon Police Service sworn member tests positive for COVID-19

The Saskatoon Police Service confirmed its first COVID-19 positive case in a sworn member on Thursday.

Police said the member is in an administrative position, has limited interaction with front-line members and does not interact with the public when conducting work duties. The service's administration was notified about the positive test on Thursday.

The service said it is not believed that the person contracted the coronavirus from anyone in the workplace.

The Saskatoon Police Service will not be providing the public with the identity of the member, or any updates for privacy reasons.

"We are considerate of the concern that members of the community may have upon hearing that a police officer has tested positive for COVID-19," said Troy Cooper, chief of Saskatoon police, in a statement.

"However we want to assure citizens that we have planned for this likely possibility and remain in a strong position to continue to effectively serve our community."

The service said it is working closely with public health officials to provide deep cleaning of any areas the officer may have been in. The service is also conducting contact tracing.