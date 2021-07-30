First Riders game in nearly two years sells out
The Riders are set to take on the B.C. Lions on Aug. 6. The club is not requiring fans to be vaccinated to get into the game.
Club says Labour Day Classic is also nearing a sellout
The Saskatchewan Roughriders' first game in 21 months has sold out.
"I know I speak for our entire team across the business office and football operations when I say, 'Thank You, Rider Nation.' We can't wait to see you on your feet cheering when we 'Bring Em Out,' " President and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a news release.
The Aug. 6 game will have a theme of 'Welcome Home' and the team is encouraging people to be in their seats by 7:15 p.m. CST for pre-game ceremonies.
The team said the Labour Day Classic is also nearing a sellout.
