It wasn't snowing in Saskatoon when we put up the holiday lights in early December. Despite the lack of white fluffy stuff, I snuck an adoring look at our house for the umpteenth time.

I have always subscribed to the adage, "Home is where the heart is." After three years in Canada, it seems we have finally found a place to call home.

The moment my husband, teenager and I stepped inside for the first time as we house hunted, we were struck by the abundance of windows. Sunlight poured in from every direction, infusing every room with a warm, inviting glow. Even the basement!

"Ma, this feels like home," my child said.

I had not seen that smile on my kid's face for a long time.

"And not a dentist's office!"

That was the usual cocky teenager taking over, referring to the several other "perfect" houses we had been seeing.

Christmas lights go up around Datta's new home in Saskatoon. (Submitted by Anusuya Datta)

This house was beautiful in its simplicity and coziness, with a front lawn that stretched gracefully and a backyard with poplar trees that swayed with the wind.

And the windows, of course.

It wasn't grand. It wasn't big. It wasn't small. It was perfect.

It was love at first sight.

Childhood memories of home

As I stood in our backyard, surrounded by Christmas lights, the now-greying greenery and the ground covered with leaves, I was reminded of my childhood home in India, which had a similar expanse of nature. That front lawn had a sweet-smelling jasmine bush and huge sunflower plants. The backyard was home to Mom's kitchen garden, which we siblings once dug up completely to install a canal system that we believed would automatically water the plants. I still remember Mom's horror at our ingenious plan.

Nostalgia flooded over me, and I was filled with deep gratitude for the opportunity to recreate similar memories with my family.

The past few years since our move from Delhi to Saskatoon have been a roller-coaster of uncertainty for my family.

Our most recent home in India was our initial investment as a young couple. The concept of ownership lent us a sense of control — that we could make this space uniquely "ours." It was a canvas for our dreams and aspirations.

It was very different from the home I grew up in. Delhi, like any other metropolises in India, was growing vertically at that time, and the only places middle-class folks like my husband and I could buy were apartments in multi-storied concrete jungle complexes. But we loved our apartment. It had big windows and sliding doors leading to huge balconies. Sunlight poured in almost all day so much that we regretted it in the scorching summers.

It was a place we filled with memories over the years, where every corner held a story, and the walls echoed with laughter and tears.

It wasn't big. It wasn't small. It was just perfect for the two of us. Then three, once we had our child.

It was our home.

Large windows in Datta's home in Delhi were a blessing and a curse at times in the city's sometimes sweltering weather. (Submitted by Anusuya Datta)

The impermanence of renting

Leaving our home behind to live thousands of miles away in Saskatoon was unsettling. It felt like we left behind a piece of our hearts — a feeling amplified by the sense of impermanence that came with renting.

Our rental apartment felt impersonal. The cold outside seeped in, chilling us. Thin walls amplified the neighbours' coughs and creaking floorboards made us cautious of disturbing those below.

The rooms held just basic furniture. We needed to think twice before drilling a hole, so the walls remained bare.

It was a place to live. Not a home.

Moving in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic only amplified the sense of impermanence. The world was in turmoil and transitioning to a new country was daunting. It was a time of upheaval, but also adaptation, leading to our purchase of a house this past September.

Now, as I sit in the cosy embrace of our new home in Saskatoon, I see more than bricks and mortar. I see the foundations of a new chapter in our lives.

Having a garden, whether in India or Canada, helped Datta create a sense of home. (Submitted by Anusuya Datta)

The house has played a pivotal role in us beginning to feel settled. The shelves are filling up with souvenirs. Rooms are absorbing the laughter, arguments and love that fill our lives. We can personalize it and create an environment resonating with our identity.

We will build new memories and celebrate milestones here. We will grow roots, anchoring ourselves in a place that was once unfamiliar, but is now undeniably home.

Saskatoon has evolved from a spot on the map to a source of hope for us. It has taught us that home is not just where you come from, it's where you choose to be.

