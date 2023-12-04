First Nations veteran pays it forward with kindness by honouring Regina elder's legacy

CBC's virtual road trip series Land of Living Stories explores the hidden gems across Saskatchewan and spotlights passionate community members. This December, in partnership with CBC's Make the Season Kind campaign, reporter Laura Sciarpelletti went out to find stories of selfless acts and hometown heroes.

Robin Cote of the Cote First Nation has spent more than 15 years in the United States, but this year she felt called to return to her hometown and her people.

Cote is a jack of many trades. She is a stylist and a makeup artist, an entrepreneur and a veteran.

When Cote returned to Saskatchewan in April, she knew she wanted to use her experience and skills to help her community, so she ran for the role of grand chief of the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association (SFNVA).

The first thing Cote did was call up Ivy Kennedy, founder and executive director of Women of the Dawn Counselling Centre in Regina's North Central neighbourhood. Women of the Dawn offers counselling and life skills programs to people in high-risk lifestyles.

Cote said Kennedy — who is from the George Gordon First Nation — is a true hero.

Kennedy, who is a residential school survivor, works to provide counselling to address residential school issues among the urban First Nations population. She has advocated for the Saskatchewan government to address poverty in Regina's North Central neighbourhood. Kennedy was also instrumental in establishing Regina Native Youth — an Indigenous youth centre — and the First Nations Awards of Saskatchewan.

In June, Kennedy launched an anti-fentanyl educational campaign through Women of the Dawn in the North Central neighbourhood, in an attempt to protect youth from dying.

"When I came home, I let Ivy know that I was interested in running for the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association. And without hesitation, she went to the phone and started phoning people right away," Cote said.

"I had not been in the community for a period of time, and my mission was to come in and reconnect. She had been here for, you know, 30-plus years doing community service. So she went into her network of people and reached out."

Robin Cote of the Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan joined the United States Navy in 2006 and served eight years in active duty and two years in reserves. (Submitted by Robin Cote)

Cote said this was especially valuable because of a generational age gap between a lot of veterans. She, as a young First Nations veteran, needed to connect and form bonds with older veterans. Kennedy was just the person to facilitate that, she said.

"She was letting them know who I am and that, you know, she supports me in this role and why they should too," Cote said.

I feel like a lot of times our community organizers don't get the flowers they deserve because they're not doing it for accolades. They're doing it because they're called to do it. It's something in their heart that tells them this is what needs to be done. - Robin Cote, South Branch president of the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association

The call to serve

Cote wanted to be in the military ever since she was a little girl. Both her grandfather and great-grandfather served, and she was brought up to honour veterans.

"I kind of had that feeling inside that I needed to do something that was greater than myself. It was after 9/11 and I understood the type of danger that I would be in. But I answered the call," Cote said.

"I'm very proud of my service and I would do it all over again if I had to. But I'm here in my community and I'm just glad I have these experiences to share."

Cote joined the United States Navy in 2006 and served eight years in active duty and two years in reserves. First Nations people have the treaty right to cross borders and join the U.S. military.

Robin Cote spent 10 years in the U.S. Navy. In October 2023 she was elected South Branch President of the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association. She credits her win, in part, to the support of Ivy Kennedy. (Submitted by Robin Cote)

While Cote was not elected grand chief of SFNVA, she was elected as its south branch president in late October — a role she is thrilled to step into.

Now Cote wants to give Kennedy what she calls "her flowers" for the role she played in not only helping her, but raising up and supporting First Nations women in Saskatchewan for decades.

I'm very grateful and I feel a lot of gratification. Because I watched Robin as a little girl to where she is now. I've seen that dedication in her … I thought, my God, she's a role model for First Nations youth. - Ivy Kennedy, founder and executive director of Women of the Dawn Counselling Centre

That is why Cote decided to speak to CBC about Kennedy's irreplaceable value in the community.

"I feel like a lot of times our community organizers don't get the flowers they deserve because they're not doing it for accolades. They're doing it because they're called to do it. It's something in their heart that tells them this is what needs to be done," Cote said.

She said giving back to these people and recognizing their hard work is very important.

"Sometimes they don't think that what they're doing is making an impact in people's lives. And I just want to let [Ivy] know that her work and her legacy is impacting our community and helping women like me achieve great things in life."

Robin Cote, centre, was inagurated as South Branch President of the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association in October 2023. (Submitted by Robin Cote)

Getting her 'flowers'

Kennedy said that when Cote told her she was honouring her by sharing their story this Christmas season, she felt overwhelmed.

"I'm very grateful and I feel a lot of gratification. Because I watched Robin as a little girl to where she is now. I've seen that dedication in her. And then I watched her when she was in the in the navy. And I thought, my God, she's a role model for First Nations youth," Kennedy said.

"I always had my eye on her. She's really going places. So when she came to Regina and she wanted to be a part of the veterans association, I thought it was a perfect fit."

Ivy Kennedy is the founder and executive director of Women of the Dawn, a non-profit in Regina. Veteran Robin Cote says Kennedy has helped many First Nations women achieve their goals. (Adam Bent/CBC)

Kennedy said it feels wonderful to get her "flowers" from one of the First Nations women she has dedicated her life to supporting.

"I feel very special today and a lot of times we don't get that 'thank you.' You know, we work hard and we go through a lot of trials and tribulations within the community."

Kennedy said she has no plans to slow down in her life-long quest to help her community heal and thrive.

Meanwhile, Cote said she's just getting started.

"Life is short. You only have a certain amount of time on this earth and you don't know how long that's going to be. So we have to make the best out of everything that we have and what we're given. Getting home has helped me understand why it's important," Cote said.

