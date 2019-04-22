Spring powwow marks its 41st year

Spring has arrived across the country — and that means powwow season. The First Nations University of Canada held its annual spring celebration powwow at the Brandt Centre in Regina on Saturday and Sunday.

It's billed as one of the longest and largest running cultural celebrations in western Canada.

Marking its 41st year, the powwow was started by students at what was formerly known as Saskatchewan Indian Federated College — now the First Nations University of Canada.

Here are some of the sights and people at the event.

Kenisha Wuttunee is from Red Pheasant Cree Nation. She said she loves being able to 'see all [her] people come together and have a good time.' (Emily Pasiuk/CBC News)

Kenisha Wuttunee has been dancing since she was a small child.

"I love just dancing to the beat of the drum," she said.

"Just being able to connect with my culture and all the other people."

A fancy bustle dancer closes their eyes mid-dance. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News) A grass dancer at the grand entry on Saturday. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Chayla Delorme was also at the powwow. She said she is proud to be Indigenous.

"I'm Cree and Mohawk so I'm dancing a jingle dress, which is a healing dance. I'm here to heal my people and myself and to have a good time as well," she said. Delorme said she has been dancing almost her whole life.

Chayla Delorme said powwow is a family affair. (SRC) A Junior Men's Traditional dancer. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News) A Fancy Bustle dancer. The fancy bustle dance is energetic and fast-paced. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Kieran Swiftwolfe said dancing is her No. 1 passion in life.

"I plan to teach the younger generations how to dance and what the meaning of it is," she said.