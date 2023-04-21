First Nations University of Canada's Spring Celebration Powwow in Regina this weekend

The longest running indoor powwow on Treaty 4 territory will be underway this weekend in Regina.

The two-day First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) Spring Celebration Powwow will take place April 22 and 23 at the Brandt Centre.

The celebrations brings in thousands dancers and singers from all over Canada and the Unites States to compete in 32 categories including jingle dress, men's fancy dance and the chicken dance.

The annual Indigenous celebration kicks off the spring and powwow season.

Robyn Morin, one of the co-chairs on the powwow committee, said the celebration is for everyone, Indigenous and non-Indigenous.

"Anybody is welcome to attend the powwow. We also have songs called intertribals, and that's where anybody can come down to the dance floor and dance, you don't need an outfit, you don't need to be Indigenous," said Morin. "It's a very beautiful experience for those who have never attended a powwow to come down onto the dance floor and join in with the dancers."

Morin is a fancy dancer herself and raised her son in the powwow community.

Alexis Isnana was crowned Miss FNUniv Princess last year. She took on the new role with excitement and couldn't wait to represent herself in Indigenous communities all over Canada.

Isnana is from Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation and is a student at the FNUniv. She talks about what was required to run in the Miss FNUniv ambassador pageant.

"You had to be a powwow dancer. You had to be a high school or university student, with a good average. You had to have general protocols of your own nation," said Isnana.

Isnana will be on her way to Albuquerque, New Mexico to represent Canada as she runs for Miss Indian World.

Meanwhile, a new Miss FUNiv Ambassador will be crowned on Saturday and will be given her own crown.

This year's crown was beaded by Gary Gott, a beader, sewer and traditional dancer from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation.

He was taught his beading skills by a friend and fellow dancer he once stayed with, Roy Bison.

"Basically, I couldn't afford to hire anyone to do beading for me. Eventually, I discovered I had some skills." said Gott.

He said some of the things he uses in his work cannot be bought in the store. He gets quills from porcupine that have been killed on the highway, and friends give him hides from hunted moose or elk to tan, then use for moccasins and other parts of an outfit.

Gott said he is looking forward to seeing all his old friends and enjoying the thousands of dancers on the dance floor this weekend.