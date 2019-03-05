First Nations University president will step down once his term ends in June

The president of the First Nations University of Canada will be stepping down, citing the university's strides and accomplishments over the past five years.

Mark Dockstator confirmed on Monday he will not be seeking a renewal of his term, which is set to expire in June 2019.

According to Dockstator, the university has seen record enrolment, has reached a strong financial position and its recent designation as an urban reserve was a significant milestone.

"It was during this time, which represents for us the pinnacle of success, achievement and celebration for the University, and surrounded by Ceremony, that we decided it was time to hand over the reins of leadership for the University, knowing that we have achieved all we set out to accomplish over the past five years," he said in a press release.

Loretta Pete, vice chair of the university's board of governors, said that Dockstator had succeeded in the task he was given, to transform the university from "a troubled institution five years ago into a nationally recognized leader in Indigenous education."

FNUC has had problems in the past, with the provincial and federal governments cutting funding to the university in 2010, and pointing to problems with governance as a major concern.

Controversies such as the departures of numerous senior staff, budget deficits and allegations that academic freedom was being threatened or that misspending had occurred also dogged the university at the time.