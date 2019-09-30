1st national women's sledge hockey player from Sask. took years to get into sport after tragic car accident

It was a hard secret to keep. Tracey Arnold had found out she had made the national women's sledge hockey team but wasn't able to tell anyone until it was public.

"It was hard not to tell people but it was also really awesome seeing my name on the official documentation," the goaltender said. "It was a little bit overwhelming."

The 41-year-old mother has only been playing sledge hockey for five seasons, but her love of the sport goes back to when she was little. She started playing as a child, playing every position as she grew up in a hockey-loving family on a farm near Glen Ewen, Sask., about three hours southeast of Regina.

"It was probably one of the very first sports I ever fell in love with," Arnold said.

She played until a life-altering car accident when she was 12. Arnold said her family was heading to dinner when a "freak accident" killed her father and left her partially paralyzed.

About five years ago, she was living in Saskatoon when her interest in playing hockey started up again.

Arnold grew up watching Hockey Night in Canada with her father. (Submitted by Tracey Arnold)

Skating on the ice in the sledge for the first time was "quite emotional," she said.

"I'm not going to lie; there were a few tears that were shed. But, like, happy tears to be able to do something that I hadn't for so long. I thought I was never going to do again," she said. "And to be able to reignite the passion for it."

Hockey is more than just a sport for Arnold. Growing up, her family would gather together to watch Hockey Night in Canada and it connected her with her dad.

"We were super close and I think part of the passion was he enjoyed it. But he also enjoyed watching us play and so having that support — that was like what we did as a family.

Arnold hopes her story will inspire people. (Submitted by Tracey Arnold)

"I've always felt connected to him but I think, coming back to playing hockey, I definitely feel more connected to him," she said. "It's connecting back to my roots."

Arnold's mother and siblings still watch from the stands during her hockey tournaments. Only now, they're joined by her husband and two-year-old son.

"Having him cheer me on and say, 'Go Mommy!' too, it's pretty crazy and cool. Now he's grown up with the rink and I think his love of hockey is pretty insane," she said. "It's kinda like passing the torch a little bit."

Arnold hopes her journey to the national team can show her son to follow his dreams even if they don't happen right away, she said.

Arnold's two-year-old son is an ardent supporter. (Submitted by Tracey Arnold)

Arnold isn't sure what to expect from the first camp and game of the season. She's preparing to leave for Nova Scotia on Oct. 8. But she knows Saskatchewan will be there for her. When the team was announced, officials said she was the first player selected from the province.

"That really shocked me. But it was a very proud moment, too," she said.

The provincial support has been phenomenal and "overwhelming" in a good way, she said.

Being surrounded by a powerful, strong, driven group of woman is amazing. And that's what I want to see in Saskatchewan too. - Tracey Arnold

"That's why I love Saskatchewan so much," she said. "You always have support."

Arnold hopes her national team selection also helps to grow the game provincially. It's one of her personal goals to see more young women embracing the sport like she has.

"It would give them a sense of belonging and help build their confidence and just have powerful support," she said. "Being surrounded by a powerful, strong, driven group of woman is amazing. And that's what I want to see in Saskatchewan too."