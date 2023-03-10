Content
First Nation in Saskatchewan gifts community children with brand new hockey equipment

More than 40 kids ages 5 to 11 from George Gordon First Nation were given head-to-toe brand new equipment.

Community members and partners wanted positive outlook for the future generations

Louise BigEagle · CBC News ·
Kids with their new hockey sticks to take home. (Submitted by Jared Bitternose)

As the more than 40 children from George Gordon First Nation rode the bus into Regina last week, some still didn't know where they were headed.

The kids, aged 5 to 11 years old, were all being gifted with head-to-toe brand new hockey equipment by the Frist Nation.

George Gordon First Nation is 114 km north of Regina.

The First Nation has a rink, but it wasn't being used as much as it should. Some of these kids have never owned skates. Hockey is an expensive sports, meaning it wasn't an option for many parents to provide their kids with.

Chief Byron Bitternose talking about why something like hockey is important for his community. (Adam Bent/CBC)

Chief Byron Bitternose said community members came together to bring the kids hope and a sense of pride that comes with owning their own equipment.

"We have many kids that want to play hockey, but have no equipment, and it's a struggle for their parents," Bitternose said.

The community wants the children know they are important, and give them an outlet in life and something to look forward to for years to come, Bitternose said.

Kids trying on skates. (Submitted by Jared Bitternose)

The chief said he wants the kids to overcome tragedies their community faces and other problems that come with living in a secluded area.

Bitternose said hockey is a game anyone can play.

Angel Pratt, 11, always wanted to be a goalie. This was an opportunity for her to come with her mom and pick out her very own equipment to achieve that dream.

"Im just happy and excited to start playing soon," Pratt said.

Future goalie Angel Pratt can't wait to get home to practice. (Adam Bent/CBC)

Pratt's favourite player is Ace Bailey, who played with the Edmonton Oilers.

George Gordon partnered with Extreme Hockey to be able to access all the equipment for the kids. Workers stayed after hours to help size all the kids and make sure they all left with a helmet, hockey stick and skates.

Extreme Hockeys Donny Uhren helping make sure kids take home their equipment and that all are having fun. (Adam Bent/CBC)

Extreme Hockey general manager Donny Uhren said the smiles and laughs from the kids made it all worth it.

"We've been running around, getting up and down, but it's been fantastic. The noise in the background says it all," Uhren said.

With their new equipment in hand, the kids will have the opportunity to attend a hockey camp with Next Level Hockey Consulting this summer to build their skills and their love for the game.

Extreme Hockey workers helping the kids with helmets and the proper fitting. (Adam Bent/CBC)
The youth getting ready to get on the bus back to George Gordon First Nation with their brand new equipment. (Adam Bent/CBC)

