Sask. First Nation gets grant for paved walkway to improve pedestrian safety

Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan will be getting a new paved walking path in an area considered high-risk for pedestrians.

The path will go from the village area, around the Indian residential school graveyard to the local strip mall.

There are main roads on the First Nation, but no paved walking paths for pedestrians or kids on bikes.

Bill Desnomie, a project director for Cowessess, said the path will improve accessibility and promote healthier choices.

"This would be the first first type of pavement in the area," Desnomie said.

The walkway is also a preventative measure to keep pedestrians safe.

"This is just a safety piece," Desnomie said. "When the roads are dusty, at least kids could stay on that pavement and they'll be away from the main roads."

Cowessess will receive a $92,087 Provincial Traffic Safety grant from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) for the walkway.

Tyler McMurchy, spokesperson for SGI, said the program has been going on since 2019.

"Over the course of that time we have seen 733 projects and a total of more than $10 million in funding for traffic safety throughout Saskatchewan, both in municipalities and First Nations," McMurchy said.

"It's been a win-win across the board."

The latest round of grants, which are paid for by photo radar speeding tickets, saw 59 communities in Saskatchewan awarded nearly $1.3 million combined for 62 total projects.