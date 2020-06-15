First in-person service 'emotional' for pastor in Regina after three months of no gatherings

Churches, mosques, synagogues and other spaces of worship were a bit fuller in Saskatchewan this weekend.

New guidelines on gatherings meant more people could attend worship services.

The provincial government announced on Thursday that places of worship could allow up to 150 people, or one-third of a space's capacity — whichever is less.

For congregants at Heritage Alliance Church in south Regina, Sunday was the first time they were able to gather together since early March.

Pastor John McGreggor gave the first service in person. He said the church also offered a live stream for people who stayed at home.

Pastor John McGreggor gave the first service in person on Sunday, June 14. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

"We've been wondering why you can have several hundred people in a box store but not in a church," McGreggor said. "So it seems to us that there is an inequity there."

McGreggor said the church was set up so people could physically distance in groups. They had to register in advance and follow the provincial guidelines.

"As they come in they receive a mask because they can't sing without a mask," he said. "They come in one way and they leave an entirely different way."

It's the first time in a long time there was more than a tiny crew in the space. For about three months, McGreggor delivered a service over the internet with only himself and the technical crew in the church.

The Heritage Alliance Church used coloured tape to help space out worshipers on Sunday, June 14, 2020. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

"So in essence it has worked out to extend the congregation through technology rather than inhibit. However there is something about meeting together that is a real necessity."

Being with each other is what drew Maxime Hendry and Delee Catsko to the Sunday service.

"Praise God that we're back," Hendry said.

"It was fantastic, fantastic to see everybody's face again," Catsko said. "We miss each other and we're so much a part of everybody's life so we cling to each other for strength through all this."

Worshipers were spaced out at the Heritage Alliance Church in Regina on Sunday, June 14. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

McGreggor said on their first day back, he believes there were around 100 people there.

"I was very emotional," McGreggor said. "I'm so happy to see them — and we are thankful we haven't had a lot of people who were sick or anything through the whole thing."