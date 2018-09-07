Expert says Ryan Sugar died from smoke inhalation after suffering several injuries

WARNING: This story contains details some readers might find disturbing

A forensic pathologist says she had to wash a layer of black soot from Ryan Sugar's skin in order to examine several cuts and bruises during his autopsy.

Dr. Andreea Nistor, who works for the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, testified at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench Friday at the trial for two people accused in Sugar's death.

Colinda Lee Hotomani and Gregory James Wolfe have been charged with first-degree murder. Police found Sugar's body in the bedroom of a bungalow that had been the scene of an intense house fire one week prior.

Nistor examined Sugar the day after police found his body. The cause of death was smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning, she told the jury.

"There weren't real burns on the body," Nistor said. There weren't blisters either. The damages his body suffered were more "like cooking," she said.

Sugar's protein tissues had hardened because of heat.

Black soot coated his entire body, save for his legs which were somewhat protected by his track pants. Nistor documented soot in his mouth, nose and the airway leading to his lungs.

Photos taken during the examination showed Sugar had also suffered injuries to his face, top of the head, torso, legs and arms.

"There were several sharp force injuries," Nistor said, clarifying that they weren't stab wounds, they were long, shallow cuts.

He also had an injury on scalp which was different than the sharp force injuries. Nistor said it appeared to be made with "something that had weight" or a weapon that was not very sharp.

There were also multiple wounds on his body in the same shape of that resembled an incomplete circle.

Despite these wounds, Nistor concluded the cause of death was smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Crown prosecutor Adam Breker previously told the jury they would hear evidence that suggested Sugar and the accused got into a dispute after time spent together drinking.

He said the accused assaulted Sugar before putting him in the bathroom and setting a fire with the intent of killing him.

Sugar's BAC three times the legal limit

There were fatal levels of carbon monoxide in Sugar's fluids, according to toxicology expert Christopher Keddy who works at the RCMP crime lab in Ottawa.

"It's a form of suffocation, chemically," Keddy said as he explained how carbon monoxide binds to the hemoglobin in the blood, which stops oxygen from travelling through the body.

He analyzed one urine sample and five blood samples. Keddy said tests done on Sugar's blood and urine indicated he had a blood alcohol content level of more than three times the legal limit.

Test results showed trace amounts of cocaine byproduct in the urine, which indicated the usage was not recent, Keddy said.

There was also amounts of methamphetamine, amphetamines and methadone found in the fluids.

Sugar's grandmother previously told the jury that Sugar was on a methadone program. The last morning they spent together was when she took him to the pharmacy for his dose.