Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Prince Albert triple homicide

Nathaniel K. Carrier been charged with three counts of first-degree murder after a seven-year-old boy and his grandparents were killed in Prince Albert. The 28-year-old is also charged with attempted murder.

On Sunday afternoon, Prince Albert police were called to a home and found what has been described by the police chief as a horrific, incomprehensible scene.

Officers found three people dead: Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, both 56 years old, and seven-year-old Bentlee. They found Bentlee's sister Kendrah critically injured. She was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital and is now in stable condition, after multiple surgeries.

Nathaniel was arrested on Tuesday. Police said the man was known to the family. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday morning. The matter was pushed ahead to April 15.