2 charged with 1st-degree murder after months-long investigation: Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged two people in their 20s with first-degree murder following a seven-month-long investigation into a suspicious death in Medstead, about 160 kilometres west of Prince Albert.

RCMP say Bradley John Ham, 54, was found dead on a grid road by officers responding to a call on Nov. 27, 2020.

Police deemed his death suspicious and Saskatchewan RCMP's southern major crimes unit took over the investigation.

On Monday, Cassandra Fox, 26, was arrested at Pine Grove Correctional Centre, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

She will reappear on Aug. 5 at North Battleford provincial court.

The second accused, 27-year-old Jonathan Swiftwolfe, was arrested at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary. His latest court appearance was Friday.