First degree murder charge added after Regina stabbing victim dies

A 19-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Regina.

On April 10, 2019, police responded to 300 block of Rae Street after a report of an injured man. The victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

On April 11, police responded to the 600 block of East Fourth Avenue after a report of another assault where a male suspect tried to stab a 56-year-old man.

The suspect fled the scene, but police found him near Ross Avenue and Park Street and took him into custody.

Police say they identified him as the same person they had been looking for in connection with the incident on Rae Street the day before.

Jayshree Isiah Joel Apooch, 19, was originally charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace.

However, the first victim, Shaun Napoleon Watcheston, died on April 12—his 49th birthday. On April 22, a charge of first degree murder was laid against Apooch.